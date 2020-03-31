Deere & Co. is not making face shields yet, despite Iowa Governor Reynolds' claims
Deere & Co. is not making face shields yet, despite Iowa Governor Reynolds' claims

Rick Rector

Deere & Co. is not producing face shields in plants across Iowa, as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asserted in a press conference Monday. 

Reynolds said Iowa's private sector manufacturers were "stepping up" with offers to make or donate personal protection equipment for hospitals and first responders.

She said several were gearing up to make face shields, and "John Deere was making face shields at its plants across Iowa."

Deere & Co. is exploring opportunities to produce face shields, but, as of Monday, was not doing so yet, according to company officials

The Moline, Illinois-based manufacturer said it has donated personal protective equipment to support local hospitals and first responders battling COVID-19.

The number of people who have tested positive in Rock Island and Scott County remain below 30 for the two counties combined, but county health officials remained cautious in their assessment of how both counties are doing in terms of containing the coronavirus pandemic in the Quad-Cities.

Deere & Company is temporarily suspending operations at its Dubuque Works facility after Deere was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Dubuque facility. This confirmed case is in addition to a probable case of the new coronavirus announced late last week.

