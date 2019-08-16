MOLINE — Third-quarter earnings results released by Deere & Co. Friday were at best a mixed bag. But the company remains optimistic about its long-term future.
Chairman and CEO Samuel Allen said in the company’s release that the company is “conducting a thorough assessment of our cost structure and initiating a series of actions to make the organization more structurally efficient and profitable.”
What that means in the immediate future for Deere and its many Quad-Cities employees remains to be seen. Details on such moves won’t be discussed until the company’s fourth-quarter conference call on earnings, Ryan Campbell, chief financial officer, said during a conference call Friday.
Highlights of the report released Friday included:
• A quarterly sales decline of 3% to $8.97 billion.
• Sharply higher profits for the company's construction and forestry divisions.
• A downward revision of the full-year forecast from $3.3 billion to $3.2 billion of net income on approximately a 4% sales gain.
“John Deere’s third-quarter results reflected the high degree of uncertainty that continues to overshadow the agricultural sector,” said Allen in the company’s release. “Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases.
"At the same time, general economic conditions remain positive and are contributing to strong results for Deere’s construction and forestry business.”
“None of it is a surprise to me,” said DeAnne Bloomberg, director of issue management at the Illinois Farm Bureau. “Farmers have seen a decline in income for five years, heading into a sixth.”
Add to that the loss in sales for farmers, added Bloomberg, “and then you combine it with what we are dealing with in the Midwest, which is historic unplanted acres and the weather conditions, the volatile weather situation — it’s been an incredibly stressful year.”
Deere has been further hurt by trade wars, especially with China, said Mark Grywacheski, investment consultant with Quad Cities Investment Group.
“(Deere) is in a unique spot in that the two key targets of China were agriculture and manufacturing,” Grywacheski said. “Both tie into John Deere’s bread and butter, so they are getting hit on both sides of this trade dispute.”
Additionally, Deere has been further hit by a gradual decline in U.S. manufacturing growth since August 2018, Grywacheski said.
The trade dispute is making American goods more expensive to buy overseas, and China’s devaluing of its own currency makes its goods cheaper globally, further adding to the uncertainty.
“These trade wars kind of leave those big manufacturers treading water until this thing blows over,” Grywacheski said.
As for where that will leave Deere’s workforce, it appears it won’t be decided right away.
“Our plans concerning cost reduction will involve organizational efficiency, a footprint assessment, and an increased focus on investments with the most opportunity for differentiation," Ken Golden, director of global public relations for Deere & Co., said in an emailed statement. “Public comments concerning further details on these plans will be made when we announce fourth-quarter earnings in November — the time in which we also talk about the year ahead.”
Officially, Deere & Co. reported net income of $899 million for the third quarter, which ended July 28, 2019, compared with net income of $910 million for the quarter ended July 29, 2018.
For the first nine months of the year, net income was $2.532 billion, or $7.87 per share, compared with $1.584 billion, or $4.82 per share, for the same period last year.
Worldwide net sales and revenues for Deere decreased 3% to $10.036 billion, for the third quarter of 2019 and increased 5% to $29.362 billion for nine months, the company reported. Net sales of the equipment operations were $8.969 billion for the quarter and $26.182 billion for nine months, compared with $9.286 billion and $25.007 billion last year.
Deere & Co. stock Friday closed at 149.23, up 5.52 Friday on a strong day on Wall Street.
So what does the future hold for Deere and agriculture itself?
A lot of it depends on the trade wars, Grywacheski said.
“We need our trade issues resolved,” Bloomberg said. “We’ve just been at odds with our trade partners. That’s added to the uncertainty.”
“All the uncertainty really weighs down on these manufacturers,” Grywachesk said. “If it were to suddenly lift, I think you’d see a sudden surge in the U.S. manufacturing industry.”
Deere & Co. equipment sales are projected to increase by about 4% for fiscal 2019 compared with 2018. Included in the forecast are Wirtgen Group results for the full fiscal year of 2019 compared with 10 months of the prior year. This adds about 1% to the company’s net sales forecast for the current year.
The German company Wirtgen Group, a global construction equipment manufacturer, has been acquired by Deere.
“In spite of present challenges, the long-term outlook for our businesses remains healthy and points to a promising future,” Allen said. “We continue to expand our global customer base and are encouraged by response to our lineup of advanced products and services. Furthermore, we are fully committed to the successful execution of our strategic plan focused on achieving sustainable profitable growth.”
