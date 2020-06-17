Deere & Co. restructures company with new operating model, vision

“As Deere businesses and those of its customers become more competitive and dynamic, Deere’s track record of technological innovation puts it in a position to anticipate, respond, and outpace those dynamics by offering cutting-edge solutions to enhance customers’ productivity, profitability, and sustainability,” May said. “The new operating model represents a leap forward in performance for the company from an already strong starting point.”

Mark Grywacheski, investor advisor with the Quad-Cities Investment Group, called the move a natural progression and evolution.

"It is a restructuring to capitalize and maximize their strength in using this smart technology," Grywacheski said. "Because it is a way that Deere differentiates its products. And then the marketing driving sales and revenues.

"This is just a natural progression, trying to maximize their profits and revenues, rather than something that's COVID-19-related or the U.S.-China trade dispute related."

Jenn Hartmann, Deere spokesperson, said it's too early to tell how it will or won't affect personnel numbers.