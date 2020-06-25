Deere & Co. rolls out another buyout program for U.S. salaried workers

“With the Smart Industrial Redesign, the company is really looking to have that greater sense of speed and agility and investments on the areas that have the greatest impact for our customers. So this is that additional opportunity for our U.S. salaried employees to take advantage of the separation package,” Hartmann said.

Employees can take buyouts July 1 to July 31.

The salaried employee buyouts, coupled with layoffs of factory workers at facilities in Iowa in the last year, are happening as Deere has been hit by both sides of international trade wars as the company, and its customers, have felt the crunch from trade wars in 2018 and 2019.

While there was hope of relief when new trade deals were signed in late 2019 and early 2020, the coronavirus has mostly wiped that out. Deere & Co. disclosed that its earnings were likely off by $1 billion, largely from COVID-19 and its ripple effects.

The buyouts, coupled with the Smart Industrial Redesign, allow Deere “to continue investing in the talent and research and development programs that are going to allow us to respond to our customer needs, now and in the future,” Hartmann said.