Deere completes Unimil acquisition

Moline-based Deere & Company has completed its acquisition of Unimil, a leading Brazilian company in the aftermarket service parts business for sugarcane harvesters.

In October 2019, John Deere announced an agreement to purchase Unimil to further Deere’s commitment to the sugarcane business in Brazil as well as its commitment to helping customers reduce their sugarcane production costs. Unimil offers an expanded portfolio of parts and cost-effective solutions for customers.

“Unimil will help John Deere deliver a bold evolution of our business, reshaping our operating model and revolutionizing our production systems in agriculture,” said Cory Reed, president of Deere’s Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division in the Americas.

“Maximizing customer value is the driving factor, and Unimil provides a unique opportunity to help our customers become more profitable and sustainable across the full lifecycle of our products. Unimil has earned the confidence of customers in the sugarcane parts business by providing excellent products and service.”

Based in Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil, Unimil was founded in 1999, and has approximately 430 employees. The business will retain its own name and trademark.

Quad-City Times​

