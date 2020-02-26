Deere highlights 2019, lays out path for 2020 to shareholders

Deere and Company reflected on a decade of growth and reiterated its vision for 2020 and beyond before shareholders Wednesday morning at its annual meeting.
John May, who took over as chief executive officer in November, gave a speech about halfway through Wednesday’s event that touted Deere’s plan to continue investing in precision agriculture — the use of technology in equipment to allow operators to more precisely operate in the field — and its parts sales.
Deere's net income in 2019 was $3.25 billion, the second-highest in the Moline-based manufacturer's history. Deere also announced positive earnings last week.
“Customers responded with great enthusiasm to the advanced features of our new products. And even in a slow market, they have adopted precision technologies at a high rate," May said.
“All that said, key markets have remained under pressure and we’re preparing for what could be a challenging year in 2020.”
Wednesday also featured comments from former CEO Sam Allen, who remains chairman of Deere's board of directors, which had 11 directors preliminarily approved by shareholders Wednesday.
Among the crowd Wednesday was Lester Bergsten, a 90-year-old shareholder from Peoria, Ill. Bergsten said Wednesday marked his 26th consecutive Deere annual meeting; he also attends Caterpillar’s annual meetings.
He made the drive up Interstate 74 Wednesday morning as he monitors the company trends, what products are being dropped or introduced and how management responds to problems.
“Of course they talked today about the precision planting — that’s interesting. I wasn’t aware that they were offering units for old planters like the new ones; that’s a big breakthrough. Usually, you have to scrap the old one, but you can modify it and update it," he said.
Bergsten, a 37-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, first invested in Deere about 35 years ago, mainly because there was John Deere equipment in the fields he helped farm with his father for 43 years. He now manages that farm, which continues to operate.
Deere is emerging from a year that included trade wars and adverse weather, but more certainty came into the market by way of signed trade agreements earlier this year.
Deere also implemented cost reductions, with layoffs in recent months in the Quad-Cities and, more recently, in Dubuque. The Moline-based manufacturer also completed company-wide buyouts for salaried workers, or voluntary separation offers.
As mentioned last week at the company's earnings call, Deere will look to continue to make itself "more agile" as it analyzes its overseas operations.
Some markets Deere has invested in have not “met our expectations,” May said.
“Particularly in markets growing slowly or which are less receptive to advanced types of equipment, Deere has a clear chance to compete on a more efficient scale.”