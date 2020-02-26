Deere highlights 2019, lays out path for 2020 to shareholders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He made the drive up Interstate 74 Wednesday morning as he monitors the company trends, what products are being dropped or introduced and how management responds to problems.

“Of course they talked today about the precision planting — that’s interesting. I wasn’t aware that they were offering units for old planters like the new ones; that’s a big breakthrough. Usually, you have to scrap the old one, but you can modify it and update it," he said.

Bergsten, a 37-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, first invested in Deere about 35 years ago, mainly because there was John Deere equipment in the fields he helped farm with his father for 43 years. He now manages that farm, which continues to operate.

Deere is emerging from a year that included trade wars and adverse weather, but more certainty came into the market by way of signed trade agreements earlier this year.

Deere also implemented cost reductions, with layoffs in recent months in the Quad-Cities and, more recently, in Dubuque. The Moline-based manufacturer also completed company-wide buyouts for salaried workers, or voluntary separation offers.