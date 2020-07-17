Deere laying off 82 in Davenport, 35 in Waterloo in early August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deere & Co. is laying off more Iowa workers in Davenport and Waterloo.

According to Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, filings, Deere informed workers at John Deere Davenport Works and John Deere Waterloo Works of additional layoffs on June 29.

Those layoffs affect 82 workers in Davenport, effective Aug. 2, and 35 in Waterloo, effective Aug. 3. The Waterloo facility is an agriculture equipment manufacturing facility while Davenport workers manufacture construction and forestry equipment.

This is just the latest in a string of layoffs by Moline-based Deere in the last year as the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ripple effects in the economy, compounded financial hits from a trade war between the U.S. and China that has affected both Deere, directly as a company, and its customer base.

For its Iowa-based facilities, WARN data shows that Davenport Works has lost 252 jobs in the last year; 264 jobs at Dubuque Works; and 77 in Waterloo.