Deere pledges $1 million to NAACP Empowerment Programs
Deere pledges $1 million to NAACP Empowerment Programs

Deere & Co. is pledging $1 million to the NAACP Empowerment Programs to fight racial inequality.

The Moline-based equipment manufacturer announced that Friday morning on social media under a post with a headline of "hatred and discrimination have no place in our society."

Deere also announced Friday it will provide "a 2:1 match on U.S. employee donations to several social justice organizations," the company said in its post.

"And we stand ready to strengthen our longstanding work with organizations like the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Executive Leadership Council, National Society of Black Engineers, National Black Growers Council, and MANRRS (Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences).

Together we will create lasting change."

