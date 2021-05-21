Deere reports 2Q net income of $1.79 billion

Moline-based Deere & Co. reported net income of $1.79 billion for the second quarter ended May 2, 2021, or $5.68 per share, compared with net income of $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the quarter ended May 3, 2020.

For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, compared with $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30 percent, to $12.058 billion, for the second quarter of 2021 and rose 25 percent, to $21.170 billion, for six months.

Net sales of the equipment operations were $10.998 billion for the quarter and $19.049 billion for six months, compared with $8.224 billion and $14.754 billion last year.

“With another quarter of solid performance, John Deere closed out the first half of the year on a highly encouraging note,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our results received support across our entire business lineup, reflecting healthy worldwide markets for farm and construction equipment. Our smart industrial operating strategy is continuing to have a significant impact on performance while also helping customers do their jobs in a more profitable and sustainable manner.”