Deere's earnings report shows net income down 41% in 2nd quarter

Moline-based Deere & Company reported its latest financial earnings this morning.

It reported net income of $665.8 million for the second quarter that ended May 3, or $2.11 per share, compared to $1.135 billion, $3.52 per share, for 2019’s second quarter.

In a news release this morning ahead of an earnings call with investors, Deere said net income for the first six months of the year was $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, compared with $1.633 billion, or $5.07 per share, for the same period a year ago.

“John Deere’s foremost priority in confronting the coronavirus crisis has been to safeguard the health and well-being of employees while fulfilling its obligation as an essential business serving customers throughout the world,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

“We’ve had good success in these areas thanks to the proactive measures we have taken to keep employees safe and our production facilities and parts distribution centers operational. At the same time, the company has reached out to our local communities to help those in need as a result of the pandemic. Deere and its employees have provided generous support to area food banks and other organizations offering assistance during this difficult time.”