Tim Hazen with Davenport Public Works delivered 15-tons of sand and 1000 sandbags to Bud's Skyline Riverview in Davenport. The owners needed more sandbags put around the restaurant in preparation for record high Mississippi River flooding Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

'It's hard for everyone, especially along River Drive'

It is noon on a Tuesday, usually a busy time at Uncle Julio's, a Mexican-themed eatery on Moline's River Drive at 29th Street. 

As rain crashes against the large restaurant windows, Antonio Mercado, Uncle Julio's owner, says with a half smile: "Slow. ... Business is slow.''

As the Mississippi River creeps ever closer to the Uncle Julio's parking lot, the lone customer inside the restaurant, which sits at the bottom of the Mills at Riverbend Commons development, echoes the owner's sentiments.

"First, the food here is great, but the flood is taking it to everyone,'' said Nick Dilley, Bettendorf native and now a Moline resident. "Some folks have shut it down, but these guys won't. It's hard for everyone, especially along River Drive.''

Floodwaters now fill the parking lot that surrounds Milltown Coffee, a staple of the 3800 block of Moline's River Drive. Calls to the coffeehouse/restaurant went unanswered Tuesday, and a bevy of pickup trucks blocked access to the Milltown parking lot.

'Numbers are good' at Moline hotels

Pounding rains led to flooding at 15th Street and River Drive in downtown Moline Tuesday, adding to the misery that has marked this spring in the Quad-Cities. 

"Our guests have been tremendous, understanding that this — an act of God — is out of everyone's control,'' said Phillip Vasquez, acting general manager of Moline's Radisson at John Deere Commons.

Vasquez said floodwaters have not slowed business and applauded the resolve of all affected.

"Our guests handled last week's rains with resolve, and the same for what we have dealt with here,'' he said. "Numbers and attitudes are good.''

Farther east along River Drive, all is well despite the rain at the Bend of the River complex in East Moline.

"Our numbers are really good,'' said Ray Stoddard, manager of the Hyatt Place at the Bend. "Trying to give directions, telling people how to navigate around River Drive, has been a challenge, but we are doing well.''

The Hyatt has offered a special rate of $69 per room during the flood. Early Tuesday, a Campbell's Island family, besieged by floodwaters for four weeks, checked in, Stoddard said. It was their second hotel stay in the last 10 days because of the flood. Four Campbell's Island families spent last week at the Hyatt.

"You feel for everyone affected,'' Stoddard said. "What we can do is be available for anyone who needs us. Despite all that is going on around us, our numbers are good. We're just hoping that people can find some relief from all this.''

Police prepping for evacuations

Davenport police and fire officials walked East 2nd Street talking to local businesses to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Police Chief Paul Sikorski said, “If the flood wall goes, we will not have time to evacuate anyone.”

The City of Davenport is asking all residents and visitors to avoid areas downtown south of 3rd Street and anywhere along the riverfront. 

Buffalo: We need help sandbagging, but otherwise, please stay away

The only way into the City of Buffalo is via Coonhunters Road. But if you aren't coming to help sandbag, Buffalo police and city officials would rather you stay away. With floodwaters rising fast to an expected crest of 23.2 feet tomorrow, and Elm Street and Highway 22 water-covered, they don't need gawkers. Residents who need sand, plastic or sandbags -- or anyone willing to help -- should contact City Hall, 129 Dodge Street, Buffalo, or facebook.com/Buffaloiowa/. If you're willing to help, go to the same spots.

Water restoration company keeping 'head above water'

Blaze Restoration has been flooded with calls, so to speak, from customers requesting water damage services.

But, Business Development Director Mark Carlson said it's the rain, more so than the flooding, causing the deluge of calls. 

"Where the flooding comes into play is in the lower areas, where storm sewers have trouble handing the water at the height," Carlson said. "It's a rainy season so that always makes it busy. Then, Moline had a power outage, so sump pumps had some trouble, which added to it." 

Despite rising flood waters and rain, Carlson said the call volume has not surpassed this past winter, where customers dealt with broken or frozen water pipes. 

"We are getting more calls, but we're keeping our head above water," he said. 

Operations Manager Nichole Gaus, with SERVPRO, said with sump pumps failing and water seeping in from foundations, the company also has received a large number of calls. But, she said the call volume has been typical for this time of year. 

As the flood water recedes, she expects the number of service calls to increase.

Carlson cautioned businesses and residents to be prepared, even if they haven't been affected by flooding in the past. He suggests using battery back-ups for sump pumps, plus calling the restoration company for an evaluation. 

Upper Mississippi locks closed, halting barge traffic

With all but two locks closed along the Upper Mississippi River, local barge traffic has come to a complete halt, said spokesman Allen Marshall, with the Rock Island District of the Army Corps of Engineers.

Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island closed last month due to flooding. Marshall said Lock 19 in Keokuk and Lock and Dam 21 in Quincy remain open, but they're expected to close within the next couple of days. 

That will mean all of the locks along the Upper Mississippi, from Dubuque, Iowa to Saverton, Missouri, will be closed.

"I don't think there is a typical flooding season anymore. Locks were also closed in March due to high water," Marshall said. "We had some closures last year, and it happens, but it hasn't been a regular occurrence — at least not to the extent that all of these locks are closed right now. That's rare." 

As a result, companies shipping products on dozens of barges up and down the Mississippi River are searching for alternative means of transportation or are dealing with stalled operations. 

"There's not much you can do with multiple closures," he said. 

Marshall said as the water recedes, locks will open along the river from north to south. He expects Lock and Dam 11 to reopen around May 3, with the rest of the locks opening late next week, depending on the river level. 

At a media briefing held at the Davenport Public Works, city and county officials gave an update on the flooding.

Director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency Dave Donovan noted the flooding of 2019 continues to be challenging. "Very wet soil conditions from last fall along with high amounts of snow in the winter months and spring rains have created a very bad situation for us," he said, saying the flooding may match the previous record set in 1993 of 22.6 feet.

The flooding of 2019 has already set a record for the longest flood period. That continues to create challenges, Donovan said, encouraging people to check the National Weather Service as well as maintain situational awareness.

Donovan encourages anyone who has been impacted by flooding or feels unsafe anywhere at any time to contact the appropriate authorities. "If it's immediate, please dial 911. Do not put your life or the life of anyone else at risk," he said, encouraging people to call 563-484-3050 or contact partners at the Salvation Army or the Red Cross.

In addition to the potential shelters and clean water access, the Iowa Individual Assistance Program has been turned on, Donovan said. That's a grant program through Iowa that provides grant to those who qualify within the income guidelines.

Donovan said sandbags have been provided to the cities of Princeton and Buffalo, as well as providing assistance to Riverdale, LeClaire and in the Pleasant Valley area. "We've fielded quite a few calls, especially with the prolonged crest."

Possible FEMA assistance

Donovan says they've been advocating through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to leave the presidential declaration of an emergency in the western part of Iowa open to apply to. "Right now, we don't understand the impacts of this flooding. Many areas are still underwater and until the flood waters recede it's impossible for us to begin to estimate what those impacts might be."

Differences from the 1993 floods

Every flood is unique, Donovan said, with different flow patterns and rates in which water comes up and goes down. A new structure may divert water into an unexpected area and create a different current, for example. Flooding along the Wapsipinicon River earlier this spring saw a higher current and more debris, Donovan said.

Things we've learned from these floods

This has been the biggest disaster Donovan has been a part of in this role, he said. "We're learning processes for accessing services and the like, but we learn things about partnerships," he said, saying they've learned about flood protection and additional assets that may be available. New technologies have advanced since 1993, including the HESCO barriers that the city of Davenport is using.

Coordination with Illinois cities along the Mississippi River

Scott County EMA has also begun doing a weekly conference call with the National Weather Service, emergency managers and city staff from around the area. "Anything that we do in terms of disaster planning and preparedness, it's always done in a bi-state nature," Donovan said, noting it truly is the Quad-Cities. "We have to plan together, and so we've been doing those weekly calls to help coordinate efforts amongst the two communities."

HESCO barriers reinforced

Public Works Director Nicole Gleeson also gave an update on the barriers. The HESCO barriers are currently being reinforced on River Drive by adding sandbags to the tops and reinforcing the backs of them, she said. "In addition, we are monitoring the East Village and some other areas that could be affected once we get above that 22 foot level," she said, saying it's all hands on deck. 21 feet was a "milestone," she said.

The city has never had the HESCO barriers up for this length of time, Gleeson said, but the city is adding sand behind them to reinforce in addition to adding it on top.

Sewer overflow into the river

Due to the flooding, there's "definitely" going to be surcharged manholes, and Gleeson encourages people not to walk or drive through flood water. "Whenever you have this volume of water inundating your storm sewer system, there's going to be ways for water to find for itself where it wants to go."

Muscatine update

"As you can imagine, things are pretty wet down here. We are at 22.7 feet and expected to crest at 24.1 on Thursday," Muscatine Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said of the situation in Muscatine. "Mississippi Drive will be shut down to traffic from Mulberry Avenue to Pine Street this evening. Most of Mississippi Drive from Mulberry to Iowa is already covered in flood water."

The city is patrolling the levees 24-7, Jenison said, and also have two pumps working to pump water back over the levee around the Musser Park area.

 

Bud's Skyline Riverview needs help, too.

The brother-sister team that is re-opening their father's namesake restaurant in Davenport was close to finally opening their doors when the near-record flood hit.

By 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi River was lapping at the seawall behind Bud's Skyline Riverview.

As Davenport Public Works crews were delivering sand and sandbags, co-owner Audie Canfield was calling on former owners of the building at the base of Oneida Street to ask where to place the sandbags.

"This is my first rodeo," Canfield said. "I don't even know where, exactly, the water comes up."

City officials told Canfield she could use the sandbags placed in her parking lot on the downstream side of Bud's, because the city is abandoning efforts to save that area.

"They said they're going to let it go, and we can have those bags they put around the storm sewers," she said. "I only have a few people to help fill bags. I need help."

Volunteers are asked to dress for the rain and bring a shovel, if possible. The address is 1201 River Drive, and the best route to access it is via Oneida Avenue.

Audie and her brother, Brian Canfield, have been working on getting their restaurant open for months. They were required to pull permits and undergo various inspections because of improvements they made to the building.

Their father, Charles "Bud" Canfield," sold his Skyline restaurant at the Quad-City International Airport to the airport authority in October 2015, and it was razed to make room for new development.

He died about nine months later, and his children bought the former Driftwood restaurant late last year as a tribute to their dad.