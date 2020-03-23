Ecolab seeing sharp rise in sales of disinfectants that can neutralize coronavirus

Sales have risen 10-fold for some Ecolab disinfectants that neutralize the novel coronavirus causing a worldwide pandemic.

St. Paul, Minn.-based Ecolab already has 13 separate products on a list that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says can control SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. Application times for effective treatment on hard surfaces range from one to 10 minutes.

"We have several hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants that can be used against the novel coronavirus," spokesman Roman Blahoski said. "Demand for these products has increased three to 10 times over normal volumes, both in the U.S. and globally, and our manufacturing plants throughout the world are running at full capacity to help meet customer needs."

Along with Ecolab, St. Paul-based 3M also has products that meet the criteria of the EPA's Emerging Pathogen Policy specific to COVID-19, said spokeswoman Jennifer Ehrlich.

"In response to COVID-19, 3M has increased production at manufacturing facilities around the world, including those that make disinfecting products to help meet demand," she said.

3M has yet to seek permission to relabel its products. But the company has a web page dedicated to products it says meet the EPA standard for controlling COVID-19.