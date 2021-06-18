Economist: U.S., Quad-Cities economies roaring back to life. But hiring is still a concern.

Depew predicted the U.S. economy will generate about 7.5 million jobs this year.

"Even though we're going to generate so many more jobs this year, we still have problems in the labor market," he said. "We have problems on the supply side ... and then we have problems on the demand side, particularly from those who are not qualified for some of the jobs available."

Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, said the Quad-Cities region has seen double the volume of corporate construction and business relocation and expansion projects than in 2019 and 2020.

"So things are really on the up and up," Rumler told Q-C business leaders. "There's one big 'if' and one big concern that's on just about every business's mind, and it's about workforce. It's about how do you have the people that you need to perform and meet your customers' demands."

He noted the chamber has worked to help employers meet workforce needs through apprenticeships and internship programs, and encouraged businesses leaders "to be creative" about filling their hiring needs.

Rumler said the chamber is also "polishing off" a new regional branding and marketing campaign.