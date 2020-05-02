Empty Quad-City sports complexes a sign of the (pandemic) times

They sit, empty, albeit ready and waiting.
Two vehicles occupy the massive parking lot of the $50 million TBK Bank Sports Complex, a sprawling, 76-acre indoor/outdoor venue on the northeast tip of Bettendorf.
On a sun-kissed April Sunday, on the border of Milan and Southwest Rock Island, the Quad City Hitmen Baseball Complex rests, shuttered, gates locked, batting cages empty and a parking lot — normally bustling this time of year — empty.
A day later, Moline's Green Valley Sports Complex, home to eight usually-busy softball diamonds, waits, wondering where everyone has been this spring.
The raucous DekHockey rink at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park, hopping weeknights and weekends from spring to fall, is home to a single passerby that same day. In a five-day span in July, an estimated 10,000 players, fans and coaches from across the United States and Canada, are expected to drop in for a national tournament.
If and when governor Kim Reynolds (Iowa) and J.B.Pritzker (Illinois) say the word, the aforementioned sites — with the safety and well-being of all involved as their No. 1 priority — will come to life.
They hope.
Every weekend from February through July, there is a youth baseball softball, soccer, basketball or DekHockey tournament taking place in the Quad-Cities. It's an institution, a thriving, revenue-generating operation, that employs hundreds and shines a positive light on the Quad-Cities.
Vital hubs for athletic play and recreational and social options for many, these complexes — when running on filled tanks — pump millions — yes, millions — of dollars into the local economy.
As an example: A local baseball or softball tournament featuring players ages 7 to 17, will tout as many as 100 teams, usually half of those traveling more than 75 miles to attend. Fifty teams featuring 10 players, bringing with them parents, sometimes grandparents, staying in hotels and dining out at restaurants across the two-state area over three, sometimes four days, is an economic boon to both sides of the Mississippi River.
Through May 1, because of the new coronavirus, TBK has cancelled 12 baseball tournaments. Per Gov. Reynolds' order TBK will shut down baseball, softball, soccer and basketball tournaments through May 10.
The Quad City Hitmen organization, set to celebrate its 30th year, has lost five weekends or 15 days of softball and baseball tournament revenue, including team and gate fees, T-shirt sales and concessions.
With shelter-in-place rules extended through May, the Hitmen complex will remain empty for another five weekends. Same goes for Green Valley, losers of three large softball tournaments.
The spring Dekhockey season at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park, has been shifted to combine with the summer season and a possible June 1 starting date. If given the OK, QC DekHockey founder Patty Levesque, says he hopes to have teams practicing by May 15, following all safety guidelines set for by the governor and the city of Bettendorf.
"These (baseball) tournaments bring people from Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas and Indiana,'' said John Pierirtz, President and CEO of JPSports, one of the premier tournament organizing entities in the nation.
"Indoor tournaments would take about 26 teams per weekend. Outdoors April-mid June, we average about 80 teams-per weekend and late June and July we average 100-plus teams-per weekend,'' Pieritz said of baseball events at TBK. "To date we have already cancelled several hundreds of hotel nights in the Quad Cities, which is a domino effect on the rest of the economy in the area. If we had to estimate the revenue that has already been lost for the Quad Cities, it would be several millions of dollars.''
Jordan Rangel, Hitmen director of baseball operations and executive board member, says schedule adjusting has become the norm. The regular spring/summer season, always set to end in the middle of July, will be extended.
"We are extending weekend dates to August 31 for our summer season and then will have fall events in September and October,'' Rangel said, noting that annual tournament dollars go to facility upkeep, renovation and the organization's mortgage, property taxes and insurance. Dollars raised this season were headed for a new facility parking lot.
"We average 70 to 90 teams a weekend,'' Rangel said. "We are operating under the assumption all of May will be cancelled and are rescheduling all our April/May events for July and August. Our new summer season will now be June through August with fall season starting in September. Our Hitmen tryouts will be pushed back to early September.''
Moline Parks director Eric Griffith, new to the job, says Green Valley has adjusted and filled its tournament slate from July through September, provided the governor gives complexes statewide the OK to open.
He says everything hinges on safety guidelines that will come with the state's re-opening. The days, though, of 1,500 people walking freely through TBK on a Saturday or a 1,000 at the Hitmen Complex on championship Sunday, might be a thing of the past.
"We have two weeks in Illinois to see what happens in Iowa,'' said Griffith. "I believe that will be a chance to see how things go when it opens. You hear things on what will happen, but we will just have to wait and see. It's important revenue, but the safety of all involved is more important.''
Pieritz says he has adjusted, but is playing the wait-n-see game like everyone else.
"We are adding dates and moving tournaments back,'' he said. " However, we aren't sure how teams are going to respond once we get the all clear. We've had several teams say they will play through the fall, some have said they will only play until early July, others have said if they don't play by June they will throw the towel in on the season. Everyone is responding differently and much of that is due to the unknown.''
Dave Stow, the TBK CEO, says there is plenty of unknown, but even more to look forward to.
"Maybe the home plate umpire because of social distancing, moves behind the pitcher,'' he said. "Maybe referees wipe down a soccer balls after a stoppage. I know this, we have people ready to do whatever it takes to make the experience safe and entertaining. Right now, organizations — for whatever sport they govern — are working on safety guidelines and measures if and when those games return. We will work in tandem with them to assure the safety of everyone who spends time here. I believe everyone feels that way. I believe we all can move forward and provide all involved a great experience.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.