EU agency: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning

The burgeoning safety questions raised fears that the debate would seriously undermine public confidence in AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is key to efforts to immunize some of the world's poorer countries, and further slow the lagging vaccination drive across the 27-nation EU at a critical moment when infections are rising at an alarming rate.

Clots that form in the arms, legs or elsewhere can break free and travel to the heart, brain or lungs, causing strokes, heart attacks or other deadly blockages.

In its findings Thursday, the EMA said the overall number of clotting events of various sorts reported since the rollout is lower than what would be expected in the general population.

But those very common clots aren’t the kind causing concern. Instead, the EMA said it will continue to look closely at two rare types of blood clots. It cited seven reports of a type that appears in multiple blood vessels and 18 reports of a kind called cerebral venous thrombosis, which occurs in a vein that drains blood from the brain.

That’s out of the 20 million people who have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain and the EU.

Most of those cases were in people younger than 55 and the majority were women, the EMA said.