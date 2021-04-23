EU agency says people should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca too

LONDON (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said Friday that people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should also get the second one despite the rare risk of blood clots that have been linked to the shot.

In new guidance, the European Union's drug regulator said people should still get a second AstraZeneca dose four to 12 weeks after their first shot and that the benefits of immunization far outweighed the risks of the unusual clotting disorder.

“At this stage, the available data supports continuing to give a second dose of the vaccine," said Noël Wathion, the agency's deputy executive director.

The regulator said it wasn't known whether the risk of a rare blood clot after a second dose might be different than that engendered by the first shot.

In its analysis of Europe-wide AstraZeneca data, the EMA also said there wasn't enough information to know whether age or gender might make some people more susceptible to the unusual clots.