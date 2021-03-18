EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links

The head of the European Medicines Agency said this week that the drug regulator's priority is confirming the product is safe and that it would consider a range of actions, including the addition of extra warnings to the vaccine.

“We are worried that there may be an effect on the trust of the vaccines," Executive Director Emer Cooke said. "But our job is to make sure that the products that we authorize are safe and we can be trusted by the European citizens.”

Blood clots have been reported in at least 37 people, and at least four deaths among them have been recorded, out of the 17 million who have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe.

Both the EMA and the World Health Organization have said that there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine was responsible and that the benefits of immunization far outweighed the potentially small risk. The drugmaker likewise said that it found no evidence of any increased risk of blood clots.

On Thursday, ahead of the EMA's announcement, Britain's drug regulatory agency said a detailed review into five rare blood clots among the 11 million people who got the AstraZeneca shot found that “a causal association with the vaccine was not established.”