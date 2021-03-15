EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot

Any time vaccines are rolled out widely, scientists expect some serious health issues and deaths to be reported — simply because millions of people are receiving the shots and problems would be expected to occur randomly in a group so large. The vast majority of these end up not being connected to the vaccine, but because COVID-19 vaccines are still experimental and there is no long-term data, scientists must investigate every possibility that the shot could have unforeseen side effects.

WHO’s chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, said officials at the U.N. health agency “don’t want people to panic” amid the reports. She noted that of the 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given to people globally, “there is no documented death that has been linked to a COVID vaccine.”

———

IS THIS A CONCERN WITH OTHER COVID-19 VACCINES?

The EMA is currently examining whether COVID-19 shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca might be causing low levels of blood platelets in some patients, a condition that could lead to bruising and bleeding.

———

HAS ASTRAZENECA RUN INTO OTHER TROUBLE?