Family Video closing all locations, including several in Quad-Cities

Family Video, which has a number of Quad-Cities locations, has announced it is closing all stores because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter posted on the company website, Family Video head Keith Hoogland said the decision was based on the loss of foot traffic as well as the lack of movie releases because of COVID-19.

The company website said www.FamilyVideo.com will remain active and all online orders will be processed like normal.

“We will continue to sell movies, CBD products, T-shirts, memorabilia and more on our site,” the company stated on the page.

Family Video outlasted many competitors in the rental and sale of physical copies of movies and other film entertainments, including Blockbuster and Hollywood Video, the letter stated.

The chain, part of Highland Ventures, Ltd. based in the Chicago area, at its height had about 800 stores of up to 7,000 square feet, the letter said.

Several of those are in the Quad-Cities-- one each in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline, according to the website. The stores will remain open while the remaining merchandise is sold.

