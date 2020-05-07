Farmers markets open at NorthPark, in Bettendorf
Sweet corn isn't ready yet, but when it is, you'll find it at farmers markets at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, and along State Street in Bettendorf.

 QUAD-CITY TIMES PHOTO

The Mississippi Valley Growers' Association has opened its farmers markets for the season in Davenport and Bettendorf.

The Davenport Farmers Market at NorthPark Mall is open 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, except holidays, until the end of October.

The Bettendorf Farmers Market at 2117 State Street, Bettendorf, is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, except holidays, through the end of October.

These markets are 100% home-grown, homemade and home-crafted.

