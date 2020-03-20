Feds label Deere & Co. 'essential critical infrastructure'

Deere & Co. continues operations, with some changes, as it was labeled essential critical infrastructure this week.

That federal designation came from President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

That means Deere workers, amid COVID-19’s spread, have a special responsibility to maintain their normal work schedule, according to a statement released by the Moline-based manufacturer.

The federal designation means Deere’s business is “essential to ensuring community and national resilience and well-being.

“Keeping farmers and those involved in infrastructure and energy production up and running is essential to food production and our ability to support critical infrastructure needs,” the statement said.

In response to coronavirus, Deere has continued international and domestic travel restrictions, staggered shift schedules to allow for social distancing, remote and flexible work arrangements for employees who are not required in factory operations and enhanced cleaning and sanitation across Deere facilities, among other efforts.

“Our efforts to keep our factories running is to ensure we’re able to keep our customers operational with the parts, service, finance, support and equipment they rely on us for – including farmers and contractors who are critical to the well-being of our nation and world,” the statement said.

