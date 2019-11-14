SPRINGFIELD — Commercial truck drivers will be able to drive longer periods to help address a propane shortage in the Land of Lincoln.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted a Regional Emergency Declaration at the request of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, according to a Thursday morning news release.
Illinois joins Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin under the disaster declaration.
The issue of area residents, and farmers, needing access to propane and fuel oil, whether it be to heat homes or dry high-moisture grain and corn, has led to more demand than existing supplies.
Krista Lisser, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said Thursday the action by the federal entity lifts restrictions on drivers to allow them to transport propane on longer drives. The declaration is only for the rest of November 2019.
If the propane shortage continues, further action could be taken by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Grant Strom, president of the Knox County Farm Bureau whose family farm is in Williamsfield, learned of the development late Thursday morning.
“That should help. I doubt it will alleviate the entire problem, but that will definitely help,” he said.
“If we can get farmers through the next three or four weeks and get several operations finished up on harvest, it will make a big difference … definitely the next two to three weeks is the critical time frame.”
This is a developing story.
