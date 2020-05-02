Finding a way back: Some Quad-City restaurants, coffee shops reopen after temporary closures

National and regional leaders are discussing when, and how, to reopen the economy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In the Quad-Cities, some restaurants have recently elected to reopen for takeout after temporarily closing for a time.
Exotic Thai’s reopening in Davenport was short-lived last week, owner Mun Luangruang confirmed in an email.
Both Exotic Thai locations and LemonGrass Café in Moline were closed March 19. The Davenport Exotic Thai location reopened briefly late last week with orders being taken online and via phone to prepare, pack and transfer those orders to the customer while practicing social distancing, Luangruang wrote in an email.
Mask wearing for customers was encouraged by the restaurant’s social media page, website and a banner at the establishment itself.
“Although many customers did respect and adhere to our requested safe social distancing/mask wearing policies, many customers did not,” Luangruang said. “As such, it again appeared to me that I was potentially exposing my employees to those same risks of contracting, and possibly spreading, the COVID-19 virus among their families, and other customers.
“We didn’t want to be part of the problem. So, I decided to close that one Exotic Thai location again.”
But other establishments that recently reopened have continued to operate. The Coffee Revolution, with two Davenport locations at 2642 Brady St. and 2225 W. 53rd St., has been back at it for about a week after closing for two weeks.
Paige Allender, owner of the Davenport-based coffee shop, said business has been “very great” as the shops have been “very busy” since reopening about a week ago.
Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said restaurants and retailers have to balance making sure customers and employees are safe before opening. The Chamber has recently released a guide of sorts, divvied up by industry, as a reference point for businesses.
That can be found at https://quadcitieschamber.com/news/blog/reopening-your-business-in-the-age-of-covid-19-toolkit .
Some of the consistencies for reopening, no matter what sector, include six-foot social distancing guidelines between coworkers and customers. Another recommendation is to limit cash transactions.
“There’s discussion about limiting capacity for establishments in the first phase of reopening and you’re seeing that in Iowa and across the country. You’re seeing removal of tables or chairs or not allowing people to sit in close proximity” to others, Rumler said.
As things progress forward, more data is coming in that can benefit businesses looking to reopen.
Businesses are “having to figure out what that plan looks like and how they can reopen. Just because they can reopen doesn’t mean they will … others have found a way to do so safely and be available for business,” Rumler said.
Missy Reddish, general manager at Steel Plow Burger Company, 1430 E. 52nd St. in Davenport, said the local eatery reopened April 21 after shutting down both locations March 17. The Moline location, which opened first, is at 2180 53rd St.
“There was no income coming in and there weren't the funds to do anything else,” she said.
Securing a Paycheck Protection Program loan through the Small Business Administration meant Steel Plow reopened with about 55 employees between the two locations.
“That’s what made us able to reopen, otherwise we would not have been able to reopen until all the restrictions were lifted,” Reddish said.
Not every worker has returned, whether it be health concerns or helping care for someone else. “Everyone on our payroll was brought back. It is a limited schedule, but they still get paid the same,” she said.
The normal daily dinner rush, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., has moved up start around 4 p.m. each day. Steel Plow’s food supply chain has largely remained intact with the occasional item substitution, and there’s a smaller menu for the time being. Some shakes are available for takeout orders.
“Whatever we do, we want to make sure we do it well so I can see that we will be adding more items to that menu as we go along,” Reddish said Friday.
Steel Plow is so far taking orders on the phone, but employees were being trained Friday afternoon on a new online ordering system that customers will be able to utilize in the coming days.
Steel Plow has been giving “$5 off coupons to every order, will probably continue to do that for the next two weeks … (as we) get ourselves back out there and get our name back out there. It’s just such a different time,” Reddish said.
Remaining busy after reopening has been “awesome," she said.
"I feel like we have really dedicated customers and we’ve built up a really good customer base, especially through our service. It’s hard that we’re not able to engage with our customers as much, but it’s nice to see our customers come back.”
