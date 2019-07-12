First Midwest Bank announced this week it plans to open a new branch in Davenport.
Officials on Tuesday will break ground on the 3,000-square-foot branch, at 2801 E. 53rd St. The branch will offer retail, commercial and wealth products and services, plus a drive-up window and 24-hour ATM, according to a news release.
"First Midwest has long-standing roots in the Quad-Cities, with deep client and community relationships," said Rick Mahoney, regional group head for commercial banking in the Quad-Cities. "We look forward to expanding our ability to meet the financial needs of consumers and businesses in Davenport and the surrounding area through a highly personalized client experience and by offering them a broad range of banking and wealth management solutions."
The branch is expected to open late this year, according to the release.
First Midwest, headquartered in Chicago, operates locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and eastern Iowa.
