From big donations to $2 bills: Mike Duffy's life was one of service to others

Mike Duffy left a legacy big and small.
He died last Friday, leaving behind his family's stewardship of Per Mar Security Services and a long list of philanthropic efforts. He was a big source of support for everything from helping the disabled to supporting St. Ambrose University.
And there were small things.
Dory Retherford has a drawer full of $2 bills and memories of the man who took the time to send them on her birthday.
"Mike Duffy wanted employees to know he cared about them, that they mattered here at Per Mar and they mattered when they left here," said Dory, who has worked at Per Mar for 42 years. "Mike and Linda, his wife, are genuine people who cared for other people.
"Every birthday, I got a card from Mike with two $2 bills in it. It was just a little thing, his way of smiling at me and saying, 'Happy Birthday.' I'm starting to cry saying this, but I'm smiling, too. He was a really special person. And he tried to make everyone else feel special, too."
Dory said after her first husband died, Mike never failed to inquire about how she was recovering.
"It was just the small things," Dory said. "He genuinely cared about how I was doing and always asked if I needed anything."
Mike and Linda, who married 1973, had a large family — four boys and three girls. Bridget Murphy is one of those daughters, and she recalled how her father's gifts reflected how much attention he paid to the people around him.
"My sister (Brianna Lane) always wanted to go to Paris," said Bridget, who is principal of Assumption High School. "It was her dream. My father told her, 'Someday I'm going to take you to Paris because I want you to go with someone who loves you unconditionally.'
"And that's what he did. When she was older, he took her. He was like that. He always kept his word. He wanted his gifts and gestures to have real meaning for other people, not just for him."
Mike and Linda modeled the kind of lives they hoped their children would lead. As a couple, they worked together at Per Mar. As parents, they were what son Brian Duffy called "a team."
"They were really equals," Brian said. "Obviously, they are our mother and father — but they both had very much equal roles in everything. My dad really valued my mother's opinion on everything, especially with the business. She has a very active role."
While Mike and Linda raised the family and built Per Mar, Mike made time to serve as an alumni president at St. Ambrose University and chaired the board of Handicapped Development Center. He worked with the Scott County YMCA and the Chamber of Commerce.
Brian saw his father as a man who " ... just wanted to do the right thing all of the time."
"My dad always wanted to be better," Brian explained. "He wanted to do better — not just in business, but in his community. He joined things and served because he thought it was his duty to help.
"My dad was guy who very much saw himself as a man born on third base. Per Mar was his parents' business. But he wanted to make sure he left that to his family, and left his community a better place because of the advantages he had."
David Steil is the president of Fidlar Technologies and met Mike and Linda in the late 1980s when Mike spearheaded the Rejuvenate Davenport community improvement efforts.
David described Mike as "selfless."
"Mike did things quietly — he didn't care about publicity, and he never really wanted it," David said. "When it came right down to it, Mike cared about customers and employees and his family and his community. And the thing I really came to respect is the fact he never compromised one for the other.
"He saw himself as a steward — of Per Mar, and in his efforts to help others. He just did everything very quietly. Personally."
David's voice cracked talking about Mike. He held back tears.
"I've been thinking a lot about Mike," David said. "I think he was great man. And I'm going to miss the man I very much looked up to."
Dory offered one final story about the man who asked her to keep a board of employee's pictures and names.
"He wanted so very much to know the names of employees. He always thought it was important to know them and show a kind of respect by calling them by their names," Dory said.
"There was a woman who worked here who had stage 4 cancer. Mike paid for her whole family to go up to Mall of the Americas and stay in a hotel a few days. Her whole family. He never told anyone. But he took the time to know about her life."
It was his attention to small things, Dory said, that made Mike a great man.
"He was great man," she said. "Because he saw each and every one of us as important."