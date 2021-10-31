G-20 make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing

Biden comments came in response to a reporter’s question about the modest pledges made during the G-20 summit.

“We made commitments here from across the board in terms of what we’re going to bring to (COP26),” the president said. “As that old trade saying goes, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.”

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pushed back at the West's target date.

“Why do you believe 2050 is some magic figure?” Lavrov asked at a news conference. “If it is an ambition of the European Union, it is the right of other countries also to have ambitions....No one has proven to us or anybody else that 2050 is something everyone must subscribe to.”

Italy's Draghi said the declaration went further on climate than any G-20 statement before it. He noted that it referred to keeping the 1.5-degree global warming target within reach, something that science shows will be hard to accomplish unless the world dramatically cuts emissions from fossil fuels.

“We changed the goalposts,” Draghi told reporters.

Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau said that G-20 leaders were able to get together was in itself a success given the coronavirus pandemic.