Grassley against extension of $600 in jobless benefits

As the extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits from the CARES Act is set to expire on July 31, Iowa lawmakers on Capitol Hill are divided on its future.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, expressed concern about residents being motivated to go back to work if the $600 a week continues past July 31.

“I’m against extending it just the way it is because we have found that it’s very hard to get people go back to work if the government’s paying you for not working,” Grassley said in a call with media Wednesday.

The House of Representatives passed a bill to extend the $600 weekly benefits through Jan. 31. Iowa Democrats split on the bill with Rep. David Loebsack, 2nd District, voting for the measure but Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 1st District, crossing party lines to vote against it.