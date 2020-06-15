Illinois business leaders, Q-C Chamber: Illinois' economy is being damaged by COVID-19 closures

Thoms feels like Q-C leaders are getting the point across, and Pritzker understands, but is against it for now.

“His answer is we are playing with science, and so we are talking to the health officials and using their advice," Thoms said.

Still, Pryce Boeye, president and CEO with Hungry Hobo, has seen the difference first hand. His six Iowa stores are up 24 percent, while his six Illinois stores, are down 7%. “We have a tough time keeping up with the businesses in Iowa at this point. With the numbers I laid out there, our Illinois stores are still suffering as a result.”

He says Illinois sales could be like Iowa’s if Illinois opened up fully.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I just know how many times I have gone over to Iowa, so I am sure other folks are doing it as well. I know that if these are the numbers in my business, that there are some others that are not even as fortunate as that."

The TaxSlayer Center, much like the Rust Belt, has had to turn away events and postpone or cancel others.