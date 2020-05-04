Immigrant who worked Tyson's Dakota City plant for 37 years succumbs to COVID-19

"My body aches were coming on stronger and I started running a fever Monday evening, that's when I knew I had to go get checked, as well," said the woman, who tested negative for the virus that Thursday, but was told by her doctor that he was certain she had it. "He said the testing was not 100 percent accurate."

The woman, who is self-isolating at home, said her father has been in bed with extreme fatigue and a fever and is barely eating. He was supposed to return to work next week, but she said she is urging him to retire. She said her brother, who began displaying symptoms a day after her father did, has had a fever and a bad cough.

"I have experienced the shortness of breath. It's terrifying. It's the most physically and mentally challenging thing I've ever gone through," she said. "My mom's already told me if she were to get it, she probably won't live through it -- that's the fear with my dad and that's the fear with her."

Last Monday, Khuninh-Nguyen accompanied her mother to the plant to pick up her father's last check and notify the human resources department that her mother was taking a month-long leave of absence.