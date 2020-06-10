Iowa Gov. Reynolds lifts coronavirus restrictions — businesses can operate at full capacity starting Friday

DES MOINES — Iowa businesses will be able to operate at full capacity beginning Friday while swimming pools, adult day care and senior centers will be able to reopen under social distancing and other public health guidelines, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.
“I’m happy to say that Iowa’s COVID cases continue to trend in the right directions,” Reynolds told a Statehouse news conference where she announced plans to further “dial back” some of the restrictions she put in place in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus in Iowa.
Effective Friday, she said, restaurants, bars, theaters and myriad other businesses no longer will be subject to 50% capacity limitations.
However, they will be expected to continue observing 6-foot separation distances, hand washing and other hygiene measures that are considered effective in preventing the potentially deadly virus from spreading in communities.
Also, Reynolds said swimming pools may open under state Department of Public Health guidelines, as can senior centers and adult day care programs.
At the same time, Iowans in high-risk age groups or who have compromised immune systems or health challenges should continue to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid group settings, she said.
“These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum that we’re generating in Iowa, and we must keep it going,” Reynolds said. “We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while, but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate and manage and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life.”
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, praised Iowans for adjusting their daily lives to keep their families and communities safe during “an incredibly challenging time.”
She said Iowa has reached a point where it can begin to safely and responsibly “dial back on some of the mitigation strategies,” but Pedati advised that “each Iowan must decide what is best for them.”
DAILY REPORT
State health officials reported Wednesday that seven more Iowans had died from coronavirus-related illnesses in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 629.
O’Brien County reported its first COVID-19 fatality, while Black Hawk, Butler, Muscatine, Polk and Woodbury counties also each had one death.
Overall, 22,516 Iowans have tested positive for the virus — including 339 added in the past day. About 60% of them have recovered. More than 200,000 Iowans have been tested — roughly one out of 16 residents — and Reynolds said Wednesday additional testing options continue to be added.
A total of 245 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms or illnesses — a number that has dropped for 14 straight days. Of those patients, 73 are in intensive care units and 49 require the use of a ventilator to assist their breathing, according to public health data.
PROCLAMATION
In her Wednesday proclamation, Reynolds lifted capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, theaters and performance venues; racetracks, fitness centers, casinos and gaming facilities; salons, barbershops, shopping malls, medical spas, museums, aquariums, zoos and libraries; indoor playgrounds, children’s play centers and swimming pools; bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, campgrounds, tanning facilities and massage therapy, tattoo and other retail establishments
The relaxed guidelines also apply to mass gatherings, nonsporting and recreational activities and religious and spiritual gatherings, according to the order.
“I think businesses want to do the right thing,” Reynolds said. “They want to make sure that they’re protecting their employees as well as their clients, so I have full expectation that the majority will do everything they can to open up in a safe and responsible manner.”
BOTTLES AND CANS
Reynolds kept in place until at least the end of June a number of regulatory changes she implemented last March when positive cases of COVID-19 first surfaced in Iowa.
She said she will revisit those items soon, including a provision that suspended the return of bottles and cans subject to Iowa’s nickel deposit law.
