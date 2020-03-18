Iowa’s restaurant workers face tough times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carl Wertzberger, managing partner of several restaurants in the Des Moines metro area, sent a plea to patrons.

“I write this with tears in my eyes as I ask for your help. Our governor made the difficult decision to shut our industry down to help the greater good,” Wertzberger said in an email appeal.

“I pray that it works. Unfortunately, that puts my work family and our livelihoods in an extremely difficult position. Many small businesses will not survive,” he added. “What I’m about to ask is extremely difficult and heartbreaking. I need your help, no I’m begging for your help. Please purchase gift cards to help us survive this very difficult time.”

Sarah Rivera, owner of Della Viti, a wine bar in Cedar Rapids, said she will continue to offer carryout lunch and coffee, as well as retail wine sales. But she is worried. Most of her business comes from wine and drink sales from sit-down customers, which she will lose for now.

“We might be one of the businesses that isn’t able to bounce back. It really is day by day, if people are able to come out and support us,” she said.

Dunker said the governor’s office has been cooperative with the restaurant industry while balancing Iowa’s public health needs with the business impact.