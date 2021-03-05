Iowa sports betting hits daily record for February Online bets grow after state drops in-person registration

“February is a short month with only one NFL game to bet on, the Super Bowl, so the relatively flat month-over-month results can be misleading on the surface,” Welman noted.

“But another strong showing still places Iowa in a class of states that are either larger or have far more mature gaming markets,” she said. “And that would not be possible under the old requirements” of first going to a casino.

Initially, gamblers in Iowa were required to physically visit one of Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos holding a separate sportsbook license to set up an online account. However, that requirement went away Jan. 1 and since then more sportsbooks have established business agreements with Iowa-based casinos and have ramped up marketing efforts.

“It’s certainly early in Iowa’s sport wagering timeline, but the state’s sports betting market is beginning to show some signs of reaching a cruising point in terms of activity, meaning handle,” said Bill Ordine, gambling analyst at the Gambling.com Group. “We keep seeing in state after state that the more convenient you can make it for customers to participate — in this case that has meant online registration — the more likely it is that customers will try sports wagering.”