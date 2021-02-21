Iowa Watch: Iowa's rural hospitals struggling during the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Sheps Center for Health Services Research database at the University of North Carolina shows that 19 rural hospitals closed in 2020 and that 135 have closed since 2010 because of financial problems. None of last year’s closures was in Iowa but one was close: the Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Albert Lea residents recruited MercyOne North of Mason City to replace lost services, such as obstetric care.

Some Iowa hospitals are among those at risk of closing, although Chartis declined to identify them. “You may think of this as protecting the innocent,” Topchik said. “We would certainly not want to do harm to a rural hospital that’s in a delicate financial situation. You can imagine creditors banging on their door, trying to get paid first, and so on and so forth. It would almost be like a run on the bank.”

The Iowa Hospital Association reported last year that 17 Iowa hospitals already were at financial risk more than a year before COVID-19 hit the state. The association reported in December that Iowa hospitals, overall, lost an estimated $433 million in March through October because of COVID-19. The association has not updated that figure.