Iowa Workforce Development initial unemployment insurance claims up for week

DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa filed for Dec. 20-26 was 7,644, an increase of 373 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 7,101 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 543 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 38,296, an increase of 804 from the previous week.

For the week ending Dec. 26 almost 70.6% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is an increase from 68.9% the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 7,271 (a decrease of 374) and continuing claims to 37,492 (a decrease of 826 for a total decrease of 1,200 overall). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

IowaWORKS Centers are not providing in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities. Further assistance can also be received by visiting the website or calling customer service.