Iowans, have a stash of cans and bottles? You can return them to Hy-Vee starting Sunday

So a store makes its own choice; Hy-Vee, for example, takes bottles and cans as a courtesy for its customers.

Fareway's reasoning for not accepting them is that "accepting potentially contaminated containers inside our stores presents a great risk of harm to the health and safety of our employees and customers," Reynolds W. Cramer, Fareway president and CEO, said in a news release issued Friday.

The Iowa Grocery Industry Association, which has long lobbied to do away with Iowa's "bottle bill," issued a release asking for public support for retailers "who have growing concerns about how to keep their employees and customers safe as the Governor's proclamation on bottle redemption is set to expire 11:59 p.m. July 25."

The association "has concerns about accepting containers for redemption inside stores where there is not adequate space, separation and machines to handle them," association president Michelle Hurd said in a news release.

"Accepting containers inside our stores while we are still dealing with the risks associated with COVID-19 presents an increase risk to the health and safety of our employees and customers," she said.

Stores that are resuming redemption can limit the number of containers per customer and the hours they will be accepted.