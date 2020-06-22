'It's the least we can do to help': Deere & Co. manufactured and distributed 400,000 face shields

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What started as an effort to make 25,000 plastic protective face shields for hospitals and healthcare facilities in areas where John Deere has factories, grew into something far larger.

By the time John Deere Seeding shut down its mask making recently, it had made and donated more than 400,000 face shields.

David Ottavianelli, director, of labor relations and strategic projects at Deere, called it one of the most fulfilling projects he ever worked on.

"It was amazing to see our team come together, the empathy and passion of our employees, coupled with the efficiency to get the material and make material, and then the reaction from recipients across the nation was simply amazing. It was incredible."

The project began as a small effort to aid communities Deere is located in as they fought the coronavirus.