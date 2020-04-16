Jobless filings continue rise as country ponders what economic recovery looks like

Westlund and Rumler recommended area residents continue to support businesses that remain open with carryout and delivery food orders or gift card purchases. Westlund also pointed to service and seasonal jobs such as lawn care.

“These things are all part of helping somebody in a different situation, and I don’t have to use a lot of my own money to have a ripple effect with those. And if a lot of us do that, it helps keep a lot of those going and it helps the (economic) hole be less deep, if nothing else,” Westlund said.

In this moment of change, there may be alterations in the way business operates moving forward. There has been significant change in the retail market in recent years with some brand-name stores shuttering or reducing the number of locations.

Westlund remembers seeing help wanted signs for retail jobs throughout the Quad-Cities six months ago. Some of those places are now temporarily shuttered, some may ultimately become permanent.

“I think there’s a potential to find those employers that need people to come back may have to put themselves in a position to offer more benefits somehow, whether its higher pay or benefits or something, to make sure they get their workers back and attract the people that might be available in the community,” Westlund said.