Joe Taylor, former head of tourism in the Quad-Cities, dies at 65

Taylor began his tourism career as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of the area's bureaus that merged to create the Quad-Cities bureau. He joined the combined bureau July 1, 1990, as director of marketing and communications. He was appointed acting president and CEO in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor Bruce Riley McDaniel.
After retirement, he became executive director of the Evansville (Indiana) Convention and Visitors Bureau. He resigned from that job in 2019.
Amid plenty of graphs, economic forecaster Kevin Depew predicted eventually a “hot 2021” for the nation’s economy while also admitting data was lacking on small businesses, making them tough to predict in a virtual talk with Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce members Thursday.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — With unemployment still high and the pandemic threatening yet another economic slump, President-elect Joe Biden is assembling a team of liberal advisers who have long focused on the nation’s workers and government efforts to address economic inequality.
If the tropics are beckoning you in 2021, make sure to plan for the way the pandemic has altered travel. Many destinations are updating insurance requirements for visitors. Even before the pandemic, there were countries that required foreign travelers to have medical insurance in order to enter. “This was a growing trend even prior to […]
Joe Taylor poses for a photo with his cake during a farewell party in his honor at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Moline on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Joe Taylor is stepping down as QC Convention & Visitors Bureau president and CEO to become executive director of the Evansville, Indiana, CVB.