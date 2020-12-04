 Skip to main content
Joe Taylor, former head of tourism in the Quad-Cities, dies at 65
Joe Taylor, former head of tourism in the Quad-Cities, dies at 65

050818-qct-biz-taylor-profile-008

Joe Taylor poses for a photo with his cake during a farewell party in his honor at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Moline on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Joe Taylor is stepping down as QC Convention & Visitors Bureau president and CEO to become executive director of the Evansville, Indiana, CVB.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Joe Taylor, who spent 20 years as the "voice of tourism" in the Quad-Cities, has died.

Taylor, 65, of Hampton, died Thursday, Dec. 3, in a Cedar Rapids hospital.

He served as president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, then known as the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, from May 1, 1998 to Dec, 31, 2018. He started with the organization in 1990. 

Taylor began his tourism career as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, one of the area's bureaus that merged to create the Quad-Cities bureau. He joined the combined bureau July 1, 1990, as director of marketing and communications. He was appointed acting president and CEO in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor Bruce Riley McDaniel.

After retirement, he became executive director of the Evansville (Indiana) Convention and Visitors Bureau. He resigned from that job in 2019.

This story will be updated.

