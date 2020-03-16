Jumer's in Rock Island, bar slot machines shut down for 2 weeks due to COVID-19. Rhythm City in Davenport to close for 14 days

The parking lot at Jumer’s Casino and Hotel contained little more than one empty soda cup Monday morning.
That’s because the Rock Island casino and the rest of the state’s casinos were ordered to close for a two-week period starting at 12 a.m. Monday.
The Illinois Gaming Board announced over the weekend that it has suspended all video gaming and gambling operations at all casinos until March 30 because of the spread of COVID-19. That ban also includes all of the state’s thousands of video gaming terminals, or bar slot machines, that occupy bars, taverns and gaming parlors in the Land of Lincoln.
“The board is continuously monitoring developments in connection with the COVID-19 public health crisis and will update licensees and the public as warranted,” a note on its website reads.
Meanwhile, Rhythm City Casino in Davenport is one of four casinos voluntarily closing at 5 p.m. Monday, said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Board.
Casinos in Riverside, Grand Falls and Altoona are also voluntarily closing at 5 p.m. Monday while Q Casino in Dubuque is discussing voluntarily closing Tuesday. Rhythm City’s temporary closure will be for 14 days, mirroring what is happening in Illinois.
The move by Rhythm City is part of the overall effort across the country to minimize the spread of COVID-19, said Mo Hyder, general manager at Rhythm City.
The temporary closure was taken out of an abundance of caution, a phrase that many businesses have used in recent days, and Rhythm City employees will be compensated for the 14 days the facility is shut down to the public, Hyder said.
“We take care of our employees, and they are certainly our greatest assets, and we want to make sure they are taken care of,” Hyder said.
He also said any events that have been canceled due to the shutdown will be rescheduled.
“I think, just like anything, it gets to a point where there is enough of a concern in the community about the spread of this particular virus that we, from an organizational standpoint, would take appropriate action,” Hyder said.
“We were not asked to close by regulators, but we made the decision to close on our own to do our part to minimize the spread of this virus.”