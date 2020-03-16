Jumer's in Rock Island, bar slot machines shut down for 2 weeks due to COVID-19. Rhythm City in Davenport to close for 14 days

The temporary closure was taken out of an abundance of caution, a phrase that many businesses have used in recent days, and Rhythm City employees will be compensated for the 14 days the facility is shut down to the public, Hyder said.

“We take care of our employees, and they are certainly our greatest assets, and we want to make sure they are taken care of,” Hyder said.

He also said any events that have been canceled due to the shutdown will be rescheduled.

“I think, just like anything, it gets to a point where there is enough of a concern in the community about the spread of this particular virus that we, from an organizational standpoint, would take appropriate action,” Hyder said.

“We were not asked to close by regulators, but we made the decision to close on our own to do our part to minimize the spread of this virus.”

