Last week's jobless claims decline in Iowa
DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Nov. 22-28 was 5,593, a decrease of 3,337 from last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 5,151 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 442 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 34,178, a decrease of 2,624 from the previous week.

For the week ending Nov. 28, 53.2% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 8,930 (a decrease of 528) and continuing claims to 36,802 (a decrease of 310 for a total decrease of 838 overall). 

For the week ending Nov. 28, 2020, unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $8,142,234.45. The following industries had the most claims:

• Construction (1,273)

• Manufacturing (983)

• Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc (554)

• Accommodation & Food Services (455)

• Health Care & Social Assistance (406)

Because of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent proclamation of disaster emergency, IowaWORKS Centers have temporarily ceased providing in-person services. Customers are encouraged to log onto IowaWORKS.gov or the mobile application to continue their work search activities. 

Quad-City Times​

