Lee Enterprises posts strong quarter and fiscal year results

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major digital and subscription platform in 77 markets, today reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 27, 2020.
“We made significant progress toward our digital transformation and are pleased with the operating results in the fourth quarter. Digital services revenue through TownNews and subscription revenue make up nearly half of our total operating revenue and these revenue streams performed well in the fourth quarter. Digital-only subscriptions increased 67.3% over prior year quarter and now total 244,000, with revenue from digital-only subscribers up 71.4%. TownNews revenue grew 7% in the quarter, marking more than 10 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. We expect these sticky revenue streams to continue strong performance in 2021,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Also key to our performance was our keen focus on supporting our local advertisers through this disruption. Our stimulus programs and full service digital marketing agency, Amplified, helped to drive strong performance in advertising revenue. Though down quarter-over-quarter on a pro forma basis, our advertising revenue trend improved 13 percentage points in the fourth quarter compared to the quarter over quarter trends in the third quarter. Our total revenue trend on a pro forma basis also improved in the fourth quarter and, though down 16.9% in the fourth quarter, was 7.8 percentage points better than third quarter trend,” said Mowbray.
"We continue to see improvement in our core advertising trends in the first quarter with significant wins in political advertising. We remain committed to providing high quality, trusted local news that’s vital to our local markets covering critical issues that our large, local audiences depend on more than ever,” Mowbray said.
“Our significant acquisition of BH Media Group in March 2020, combined with a global pandemic, provided an opportunity to accelerate our transformation. We have made significant progress on our business transformation and have implemented $84 million of cost reductions to date, ahead of our acquisition targets. Our strategy heading into 2021 is clear, and we are laser-focused on transforming the way we present local news and information, transforming our audience model to a robust subscription model and diversifying the service and products we offer our top local accounts and SMBs. We are optimistic that we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger, leaner organization focused on executing our digital transformation,” Mowbray said.
Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, said, “As a reminder, we executed a transformational refinancing in 2020 that lowered our cost of debt and extended our maturities until 2045. The financing has no fixed mandatory principal payments and does not contain financial performance covenants. The principal amount of debt outstanding as of the end of the year totaled $538.3 million, or down $37.7 million from the refinancing in March.”
Fourth Quarter Highlights
• Total digital revenue, including digital advertising, digital subscription revenue and digital services, was $47.9 million and represented 25% of our operating revenue.
• Revenue at TownNews increased 7.0% in the fourth quarter and revenue over the last twelve months totaled $25.0 million.
• Subscription revenue totaled $89.3 million, or 46.5% of the Company's total operating revenue. Digital-only subscribers increased 13.5% and now total 244,000.
• On a GAAP basis, total operating revenues were $191.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $123.7 million in the prior year quarter. On a pro forma basis, total operating revenue was down 16.9% in the quarter.
• Operating expenses totaled $185.0 million and Cash Costs on a pro forma basis were down 14.7%.
• Net loss totaled $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $25.4 million.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights
• Closed the compelling and transformative transaction with Berkshire Hathaway to acquire 31 local daily news publications, nearly doubling our audience size and refinancing all long-term debt on attractive terms.
• Total revenue was $618.0 million in the fiscal year compared to $509.9 million in the prior year. On a pro forma basis, total operating revenue totaled $821.8 million in the fiscal year.
• Total digital revenue was $164.3 million and increased 13.5% in fiscal year 2020 due to revenue increases, in advertising, subscription and digital services.
• Net loss totaled $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis totaled $122.3 million.
• Debt totaled $538.3 million at the end of 2020, a $37.7 million reduction since the refinancing in March.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE.
