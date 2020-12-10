Lee Enterprises posts strong quarter and fiscal year results

"We continue to see improvement in our core advertising trends in the first quarter with significant wins in political advertising. We remain committed to providing high quality, trusted local news that’s vital to our local markets covering critical issues that our large, local audiences depend on more than ever,” Mowbray said.

“Our significant acquisition of BH Media Group in March 2020, combined with a global pandemic, provided an opportunity to accelerate our transformation. We have made significant progress on our business transformation and have implemented $84 million of cost reductions to date, ahead of our acquisition targets. Our strategy heading into 2021 is clear, and we are laser-focused on transforming the way we present local news and information, transforming our audience model to a robust subscription model and diversifying the service and products we offer our top local accounts and SMBs. We are optimistic that we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger, leaner organization focused on executing our digital transformation,” Mowbray said.