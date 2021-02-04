Lee Enterprises reports first quarter results

"We are off to a great start in fiscal year 2021 as we continue to improve our operating results mitigating the effects of the pandemic," said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. "As we remain focused on executing at a high level in today's uncertain advertising revenue environment we are keenly focused on transforming our business models for the long-term benefit of our shareholders, our consumers out advertisers and our employees."

The media company, which owns the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus and the Muscatine Journal, continues to focus on growing its digital presence. It grew its digital-only subscribers to a total of 286,000, a 69.2% increase from the same period the previous year.

Lee reported $62.5 million in digital revenue for the quarter, including digital advertising, digital subscriptions and digital services, or about 29% of the company's total operating revenue.

"Digital-only subscriptions continue to grow at a rapid rate," helping drive a 1.9% quarter-over-quarter increase in subscription revenue compared to the prior year, Mowbray said

Advertising revenue declined 20% compared with the same period last year, for a total of $102.6 million for the quarter.