Lee Enterprises reports first quarter results

Lee Enterprises, the Davenport-based parent company of three local newspapers, reported its quarterly earnings Thursday morning.
For the quarter that ended Dec. 27, Lee reported total operating revenue of $211.8 million, up from $122.3 million from a year ago, reflecting the purchase of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations, BH Media and The Buffalo News. Lee closed the acquisition of the 30 daily newspapers, more than 49 paid weekly publications and 32 other print products in March.
On a pro-forma basis, total operating revenue was down 10.9% compared with the same period last year, while operating expenses fell 10% and totaled $192.5 million.
"The first quarter marked a significant milestone in our transformation efforts as we achieved our $100 million cost reduction target," said Tim Millage, Lee's chief financial officer. "We established this challenging goal in the spring of last year, and we reached our target nine months early. We realized $103 million in cost synergies since the BH Media and Buffalo (News) acquisitions through ... efforts to reign in our legacy print cost structure."
The company reported $16.4 million in net income for the quarter, up from $5.7 million for the same quarter the previous year, with adjusted earnings of $40 million in the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year compared with $28 million last year.
"We are off to a great start in fiscal year 2021 as we continue to improve our operating results mitigating the effects of the pandemic," said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. "As we remain focused on executing at a high level in today's uncertain advertising revenue environment we are keenly focused on transforming our business models for the long-term benefit of our shareholders, our consumers out advertisers and our employees."
The media company, which owns the Quad-City Times, Moline Dispatch-Argus and the Muscatine Journal, continues to focus on growing its digital presence. It grew its digital-only subscribers to a total of 286,000, a 69.2% increase from the same period the previous year.
Lee reported $62.5 million in digital revenue for the quarter, including digital advertising, digital subscriptions and digital services, or about 29% of the company's total operating revenue.
"Digital-only subscriptions continue to grow at a rapid rate," helping drive a 1.9% quarter-over-quarter increase in subscription revenue compared to the prior year, Mowbray said
Advertising revenue declined 20% compared with the same period last year, for a total of $102.6 million for the quarter.
"On the advertising side, we are focused on diversifying the products and services that we offer to local advertisers," Mowbray said. "We are seeing growth at Amplified Agency, our full-service digital marketing agency and in video revenue, which combined posted a 16.5% increase in revenue in the first quarter compared to last year."
Despite negative impacts to the business from COVID-19, "(w)ith a leaner organization, a solid post-pandemic operating strategy and a proven ability to execute give us a lot of optimism as we move past the pandemic and continue to transform into a strong digital subscription business," Millage said.