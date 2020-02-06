Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 49 markets, today reported first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for the period ended December 29, 2019.
First quarter highlights:
• Total digital revenue was $37.2 million, representing 30.4% of operating revenue. Digital advertising revenue increased 5.1%, after adjusting for non-recurring political revenue in the prior year quarter, and represented 39.5% of total advertising revenue.
• Revenue at TownNews increased 17.8% from the prior year quarter.
• Due to timing of strategic pricing actions and print unit declines, subscription revenue was off trend, reflecting the challenging conditions in print. However, digital-only subscribers, which totaled 57,000 in the prior year quarter, increased 84.8% and now total 105,000.
• Total revenues were $122.3 million in the first quarter, compared to $136.2 million in the prior year quarter. On a same property basis revenues were $119.1 million in the first quarter, compared to $136.2 million in the prior year quarter.
• Revenue from the management agreement with BH Media Group totaled $4.0 million, a 53.0% increase from the prior year quarter, largely reflecting continued implementation of operational growth initiatives.
• Cash costs on a same property basis were down 9.3% in the quarter, the result of significant cost actions taken during the quarter.
• Net income totaled $5.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $28.1 million.
"We made continued progress on our digital transformation in the first quarter, despite difficult comparisons to strong digital advertising results in the same quarter last fiscal year and continued weakness in print subscriptions,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We are pleased with the ongoing growth of digital-only subscribers, the performance of our management agreement with BH Media Group, and substantial revenue growth at TownNews. While our total subscription results have been better than industry peers over a sustained period, and remained relatively flat at a negative 1 percent CAGR over the past four years, we had a challenging quarter due to lower print units and timing of strategic pricing actions. We remain committed to driving audience growth and engagement by delivering valuable, local, original news and information to consumers in our markets."
Mowbray also said: "Most importantly, we are excited about the transformational transaction we announced with Berkshire Hathaway last week, which will significantly broaden our scale and unlock $20-25 million of anticipated annual revenue and cost synergies as we benefit from the full integration of publications that we already know well, having managed all but one since 2018."
Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, said, “As we focus on driving top-line growth across our publications, we remain vigilant on costs. Operating expenses were down 4.5% in the first quarter and cash costs were down 6.5% on a reported basis and down 9.3% on a same property basis, reflecting our ongoing focus on operational efficiency.
"As we announced last week, the transaction with Berkshire Hathaway will enable us to generate significant synergies across our platform, while refinancing all of our existing debt on attractive terms with a single long-term lender, reducing our leverage ratio and generating $5 million in annual interest rating savings on more than $400 million of refinanced debt.”
First quarter operating results
Operating revenue for the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2019 totaled $122.3 million, compared to $136.2 million in the prior year quarter. On a same property basis, revenue decreased 12.5% in the quarter.
Advertising and marketing services revenue decreased 11.1%, when adjusted for non-recurring political revenue in the prior year. In addition to a strong prior year quarter, the decrease in advertising and marketing services revenue is due to continued softness in print advertising demand resulting in reduced advertising volume primarily from large retail, big box stores and classifieds. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 1.8% to $25.9 million and represented 39.5% of total advertising revenue. Year-over-year comparisons were affected by strong digital advertising sales in the year-ago period related to state political campaigns.
Subscription revenue decreased 9.9% due to lower paid circulation units; consistent with industry trends, partially offset by growth in digital only subscribers and digital only rates. Average daily newspaper circulation, including TNI and MNI and digital subscribers, totaled 0.7 million in the current quarter. Sunday circulation totaled 1.0 million. Digital only subscribers increased 84.8% from the prior year quarter and totaled 105,000 at the end of the quarter.
Other revenue, which primarily consists of digital services revenue, management agreement revenue, commercial printing revenue and revenue from delivery of third party products, increased 6.8% in the current year quarter. The increase was partially due to 17.8% growth at TownNews and $4.0 million of management agreement revenue in the current quarter compared to $2.6 million in the prior year quarter.
Total digital revenue, including digital advertising, digital subscriptions and digital services, was $37.2 million for the quarter and represented 30.4% of our total operating revenue.
Operating expenses for the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2019 decreased 4.5%. Cash costs3 decreased 9.3% on a same property basis.
Compensation decreased 8.1%. Newsprint and ink expense decreased 25.3% due to lower prices and lower volumes from print unit declines. Other operating expenses decreased 2.6% primarily driven by lower legacy print costs and offset in part by higher costs associated with growing digital revenue and increases in other cash costs from outsourcing.
Restructuring costs and other totaled $1.6 million and $0.1 million in the 2020 Quarter and 2019 Quarter, respectively.
Including equity in earnings of associated companies, depreciation and amortization, assets loss (gain) on sales, impairments and other, operating income totaled $18.3 million in the current year quarter, compared with $27.7 million a year ago.
Interest expense decreased 9.3%, or $1.1 million, in the current quarter due to lower debt balances. The Company recognized non-operating income of $1.0 million in the current year quarter compared to $0.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to a change in fair value of stock warrants. The Company recognized $1.2 million of debt refinancing and administrative costs in the current quarter and $0.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The vast majority of the debt financing and administrative costs represent amortization of refinancing costs paid in 2014.
Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated for the quarter totaled $5.3 million, compared with income of $10.4 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $28.1 million.
Debt and free cash flow
As of December 29, 2019, the principal amount of debt was $433.4 million. Debt was reduced $10.2 million in the quarter. The principal amount of our debt, net of cash, is 3.8 times our adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months ended December 29, 2019. At December 29, 2019, including $4.5 million in cash and availability under our revolving facility(4), liquidity totaled $22.1 million. Excluding future excess cash flow payments, there are no required debt principal payments over the next twelve months.
As announced on January 29, 2020, Lee has entered into a definitive agreement under which Berkshire Hathaway will provide approximately $576 million in long-term financing to Lee to fund the acquisition of 31 Berkshire Hathaway newspaper assets, refinance all of Lee's existing debt, and provide enough cash on Lee's balance sheet to allow for the termination of Lee's revolving credit facility. Subsequent to the deal closing, which is expected in mid-March, Berkshire Hathaway will be Lee's sole lender.
The financing from Berkshire Hathaway will have an interest rate of 9% annually with a 25-year maturity and no performance covenants. The refinancing requires no fees and will result in approximately $5 million of annual interest rate savings relative to Lee's existing debt that is being refinanced.The transaction is valued at 3.3x adjusted EBITDA before anticipated synergies, reducing leverage at closing.
About Lee
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and almost 200 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 19 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.7 million daily and 1.0 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach almost three million readers in print alone. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, visit www.lee.net.
