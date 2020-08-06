Lee Enterprises reports third quarter results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today reported third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for the period ended June 28, 2020.

The report reflects operating results of Lee including actual GAAP results, which reflect a full quarter and year to date period of Legacy Lee results and 15 weeks of results of BHMG and Buffalo, pro forma results, which reflect the consolidated operations, adjusted as if Lee had owned BHMG and Buffalo for the entire period presented, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is our non-GAAP measure of operating results, calculated based on actual results (with 15 weeks included in the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2020) and on a pro forma basis (assuming BHMG and Buffalo were owned for the entire period).

“We remain committed to providing high quality, trusted local news to our huge audiences and supporting our local advertisers during these uncertain times”, said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is vital in our local markets to have a strong, local voice covering critical issues, and our newsrooms are steadfast in that endeavor. I am incredibly proud of the way our organization has responded in the current circumstances,” Mowbray added.