Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a provider of local news and information and a major platform for advertising in 50 markets, today reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 29, 2019.
Fourth quarter highlights include:
- Total digital revenue was $36.2 million and represented 29.3% of our operating revenue.
- Digital advertising revenue on a same property basis increased 2.5% in the quarter and represented 41% of total advertising revenue.
- Revenue at TownNews increased 10.7% in the fourth quarter, excluding the 53rd week of operations in 2018, and revenue over the last twelve months totaled $22.6 million.
- Subscription revenue on a same property basis decreased 4.6% in the quarter. Digital only subscribers increased 79.1% and now total 91,000.
- Total revenues were $123.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $139.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and the 53rd week of operations last year, total revenue on a same property basis decreased 8.2%.
- Net income totaled $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $31.1 million.
You have free articles remaining.
"We made great progress on our digital transformation in 2019, as we saw positive results in digital advertising, continued double-digit growth at TownNews and solid digital-only subscriber growth,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.