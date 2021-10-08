Lee names Ava Thomas to succeed former Times publisher at Omaha World-Herald

Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality, trusted local news and information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today announced that Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas will succeed Julie Bechtel as president and publisher of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald.

Thomas also was named group publisher for Lee properties in Nebraska and Iowa, and she’ll remain president and publisher in Lincoln.

“Time and time again, Ava has succeeded in key leadership roles within our company,” said Nathan Bekke, Lee operating vice president and vice president — consumer sales and marketing. “She has consistently demonstrated that she has the talent, energy and experience to lead our digital media organizations at a very high level, and I know that our properties in Omaha, Lincoln, the rest of Nebraska and Iowa are in great hands.”

Thomas joined Lee Enterprises in 1995 and advanced to several leadership positions at the Lincoln Journal Star, including advertising director and general manager, before being named publisher in 2014. She was named a senior corporate sales executive by Lee in 2015.

Bechtel, a former publisher at the Quad-City Times, is leaving Lee to pursue ownership and operation of a business founded by her family in 1967.

Bechtel has been president and publisher of the World-Herald since 2018 after a lengthy career as publisher at The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Ill., the Herald & Review in Decatur, Ill. and Lincoln Journal Star.

