American Cruise Lines newest vessel to dock in Davenport Sunday

American Cruise Lines'
American Melody will begin its inaugural season on the Mississippi River in the summer of 2021.
STAFF
American Melody, the newest vessel in the American Cruise Lines fleet, will make a stop in Davenport on Sunday.
Davenport officials plan to celebrate the ship's maiden voyage with a band and a presentation at 9:15 a.m. at River Heritage Park, River Drive, Davenport. The vessel is scheduled to arrive at 8:30 a.m.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Matson will present books about Davenport to the vessel’s captain for its library.
American Melody is the newest modern riverboat in the country, according to American Cruise Lines. It is sailing a 22 day cruise along the Mississippi River, from St. Paul, Minn., to Natchez, Miss.
During this year, the 175-passenger vessel will also operate eight-day upper Mississippi River cruises between St. Paul and St. Louis, and eight-day lower Mississippi River cruises from St. Louis to New Orleans.
American Cruise Lines
Paddlewheeler on the Mississippi
American Cruise Lines’ authentic paddlewheeler America heads south out of the Quad-Cities along the Mississippi River near the Harvest States Co-op at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The ship had been docked at River Heritage Park in Davenport for part of Saturday.
THOMAS GEYER
American Cruise Lines' modern riverboat interiors - stateroom
This is the stateroom of ACL's planned modern riverboats.
Contributed
American Cruise Lines' modern riverboat interiors - outside aft lounge
This is the outside aft lounge of ACL's planned modern riverboats.
Contributed
American Cruise Lines' modern riverboat interiors - atrium
American Cruise Lines unveiled interior designs for new Mississippi River boats scheduled to debut in 2021. Pictured is the atrium of ACL's planned modern riverboats.
Contributed
American Cruise Lines' American Melody
American Cruise Lines'
American Melody will begin its inaugural season on the Mississippi River in the summer of 2021.
Contributed
082520-rr-crossing-002
The Canadian Pacific Railway has started to reconstruct the railroad crossing entrance to Davenport’s River Heritage Park, east of the Government Bridge. Because the tracks were raised considerably during the flood of 2019 and they are too close to East River Drive to produce proper grades for a crossing, the spot has remained closed since the flood. The new entrance/exit will be a right-turn-in-only and right-turn-out-only design. It also will take into account that the park will be used for buses with passengers from American Cruise Lines and Viking River Cruises that are expected to dock/tie off at the park.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
082520-rr-crossing-003
The Canadian Pacific Railway has started to reconstruct the railroad crossing entrance to Davenport’s River Heritage Park, east of the Government Bridge. Because the tracks were raised considerably during the flood of 2019 and they are too close to East River Drive to produce proper grades for a crossing, the spot has remained closed since the flood. The new entrance/exit will be a right-turn-in-only and right-turn-out-only design. It also will take into account that the park will be used for buses with passengers from American Cruise Lines and Viking River Cruises that are expected to dock/tie off at the park.
FILE PHOTO
082520-rr-crossing-001
The Canadian Pacific Railway has started to reconstruct the railroad crossing entrance to Davenport’s River Heritage Park, east of the Government Bridge. Because the tracks were raised considerably during the flood of 2019 and they are too close to East River Drive to produce proper grades for a crossing, the spot has remained closed since the flood. The new entrance/exit will be a right-turn-in-only and right-turn-out-only design. It also will take into account that the park will be used for buses with passengers from American Cruise Lines and Viking River Cruises that are expected to dock/tie off at the park.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
ACL Modern Riverboat
A modern-style riverboat from American Cruise Lines.
CONTRIBUTED
American Harmony stops in the Q-C
The American Harmony made a stop Monday in Davenport as it embarked on its first 22-day Mississippi River cruise. The second of American Cruise Lines' new fleet of modern riverboats, American Harmony locked through Lock & Dam 15 at about 5 a.m. Monday. It set out from New Orleans and is headed for Saint Paul. The 190-passenger boat moored at Oenida Landing, where its five stories hovered above Bud's Skyline River View restaurant. American Harmony launched its inaugural voyage on Aug. 17 when it departed New Orleans on an 8-day round-trip cruise. The ship also is scheduled to make stops in La Crosse on Friday and Red Wing, Minn., on Saturday. American Cruise Lines launched American Song in 2018 and American Harmony this year. The company's third offering to show a major departure from classic paddlewheel riverboats on the Mississippi, American Jazz, is expected to be introduced in 2020. Five new riverboats are planned in all.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT,
Louisiane, French American Line
The Louisiane, operated by French American Line, will offer cruises on the upper Mississippi River beginning in early October, including stops in Davenport.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
America riverboat
The riverboat America, part of the American Cruise Lines, will be in Davenport Saturday, as part of the ship's first post-COVID cruise. Its passengers will arrive at 9:30 a.m.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.