As a strike nears, Deere's stock price shifts

“They were just in a really good position," Swenson said. "They got lucky.”

Dividends related to Deere stock is another important component that Wall Street will watch, according to Grywacheski. Throughout the pandemic, many manufacturing companies eliminated their dividend completely, but Deere continued to deliver them to investors.

“It was still able to pay out a quarterly dividend and actually in 2021 this year it's actually been able to increase its quarterly dividend,” Grywacheski said.

If there is an extended strike that brings Deere’s stock value down, other public companies that are Deere suppliers could be impacted as well, according to Grywacheski. The strike would interfere with a supplier’s ability to generate revenues and profits due to a shift in demand.

Swenson said plants that supply Deere parts will reduce production due to the Deere's decrease in demand for parts. With fewer employees at work, the line will slow down. This could lead to layoffs at supplier companies.

“We don't know how John Deere is going to respond to the strike,” Swenson said. “But what we do know is if a plant does shut down, you have to multiply through the ripple effect economic impact that's just inevitable. You're going to have an effect.”

