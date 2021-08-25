Carmeuse Americas acquires assets from McCarthy-Bush

Davenport-based McCarthy-Bush Corp. and Carmeuse Americas have announced that Carmeuse Americas has acquired the assets of Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp. related to lime production, and 100% of the equity of Superior Minerals, a milled limestone operation that serves construction and agricultural markets.

Linwood will retain its limestone mine and related stone business.

Carmeuse Americas, based in Pittsburgh, announced the acquisitions in a news release issued Wednesday.

Linwood’s lime assets are located near Davenport and Superior Minerals is located in Minneapolis.

Linwood will continue to mine and process stone and will sell stone to Superior Minerals under a long-term contract. Also, Linwood will continue to operate certain of the lime assets under an operating agreement as Carmeuse explores construction of energy-efficient vertical kilns.

“By acquiring the lime assets of Linwood, Carmeuse expands its footprint in the Midwest and also its sales to the electric arc furnace steel industry,” Yves Willems, president and CEO of Carmeuse Americas said in the news release.