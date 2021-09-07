Corn Belt Ports seek federal funding from infrastructure bill

TransPORT, the organization that manages the Corn Belt Ports along the Mississippi River, is looking to secure federal funding now that the ports are on the Principal U.S. Ports list.

Bob Sinkler, TransPORT’s new water resources infrastructure director, said the ports’ official designation made them eligible for funding out of the $17 billion dedicated to port infrastructure in the new bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“The message that we all need to send to Washington D.C., and other places, to the decision makers, is that rural areas have ports,” Sinkler said.

The Corn Belt Ports support local farmers, according to Sinkler. They are located right in the middle of the corn belt and “soybean belt," which gives farmers more options to ship their products through a multi-modal port region. The ports further support economic growth by also transporting chemicals, wind turbines and other goods.

New funding could help to make improvements to ports, like rehabilitating existing locks and dams that are too small and cracking, and fund normal operations and maintenance. Sinkler said the official designation would make it easier for legislators to advocate for funding of the Corn Belt Ports.